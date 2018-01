Bari, January 19 – Bari prosecutors on Friday asked for six-year terms for two elderly men accused of paying for sex with Roma minors near Bari’s San Nicola soccer stadium. Vincenzo Vinciguerra, 69 from Bari, and Pasquale Marziliano, 74 from Bitetto near Bari, will be sentenced on March 9.

