Di Maio moots pensions after 41 yrs’ work (3)

Rome, January 10 – Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Wednesday said the M5S election platform would include a proposal to let people retire after 41 years’ work. “We will soon present a programme that it called ‘quota 41’,” he said. Various parties have called for a partial or total repeal of an unpopular 2011 pension reform ahead of the March 4 general election. The reform, named after then labour minister Elsa Fornero, left thousands without work or pay overnight and will raise pension ages for both sexes to 67 by 2019. The M5S and the rightwing populist League have vowed to scrap it.

