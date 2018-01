Brescia, January 5 – A French family who died when a tanker ploughed into their car and exploded into a fireball on the A21 motorway near Brescia last week has been identified. The five victims were named as driver Wilfrid Kornatowski, 32, his wife Sabrina, 29, their children Nolhan, 7, and Lina, 2, as well as the driver’s brother Mathéo, 13. The family, from Saint Vallier de Thiey, a small town inland from the Cote d’Azure, about 15 km from Grasse, were heading for Verona in a Kia Sportage.

2018-01-05_1051697113