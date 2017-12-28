Italy restarted, we’ll keep governing says Gentiloni (2)

Rome, December 28 – Italy has “restarted” and the government will keep governing the country despite the dissolution of parliament ahead of March elections, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said in his end-of-year press conference Thursday. Italy has “got started again after the most serious postwar (economic) crisis”, Gentiloni said. The government will not back down and will continue to govern, Gentiloni said. “Now we will entrust ourselves to (President Sergio) Mattarella,” he said, thanking the head of State for his role as “guarantor” of the government process. Mattarella is set to dissolve parliament later today and approve the government’s likely call for elections on March Gentiloni is expected to stay on in a caretaker capacity, dealing with day-to-day business. The government hasn’t just “scraped by, taking it easy” over the last year, Gentiloni said. The first task of the next government must be not to destroy “the efforts made thus far”, he said. “We are at the start of this road, there is much to be done,” the premier said. He recalled “my government was born a year ago after the referendum defeat, the resignation of (Democratic Party leader Matteo) Renzi and with the difficulties of the PD, but we didn’t take it easy”. The government averted a “systemic crisis” in Italy’s banking sector while not “giving away” money, Gentiloni said. He hailed Italy’s success in negotiating with the EU a string of bank rescues. Gentiloni said “we will stand guard to make sure the recovery (of the banking sector) continues at the necessary pace but we will avert crises caused by improvised rules”. A “brusque and traumatic” end to the legislative term would have had “devastating” consequences for Italy, Gentiloni said. “This legislature that everyone says was troubled has also been fruitful,” he added. Gentiloni said that he thought it was “important to have reached an important goal of this government, arriving at the orderly conclusion of the legislative term”. In other points, the premier said Italy no longer lagged the rest of the EU; said the deficit and debt had been cut while boosting growth; said one million jobs had been recovered while taking concrete measures on poverty; and hailed the approval of civil unions, and anti-torture law, a law on unaccompanied minors and living wills. He said he would campaign for the PD and hoped “amateurish” electoral tactics such as spreading fear would be avoided by other parties, which he did not name. Gentiloni ducked a question on whether he would head up a grand-coalition government after the elections. Italy won’t press the ‘pause’ button with the dissolution of parliament later today, Gentiloni said. He said President Mattarella would “dictate” the schedule for a general election expected March 4 and the government would remain in place. “We won’t pull back, we will govern,” he said. In other remarks, the premier said the government was never “uncertain” about backing a ‘ius soli’ (law of the soil) immigrant children citizenship law but it realised it didn’t have the numbers in parliament to pass it. He said trying to pass it and effectively “nixing the law would have been the best way to shelve ius soli for many years”. Italy’s intervention to stop human trafficking in Niger was requested by the government there at the start of December, Gentiloni said. He said bolstering Niger’s efforts against migrant smugglers was “sacrosanct”. Gentiloni also said that he had insisted Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi should stay in her post despite quit calls over alleged intervention over the failing Banca Etruria where her father was vice president in 2014. Gentiloni said he was “relieved” a parliamentary commission of inquiry into Italy’s banking crisis had wound up its work. The panel has recently focused on the collapse of Banca Etruria and Boschi’s alleged interest in finding a buyer for the failing Tuscan lender when she was minister for relations with parliament in 2014 and her father was the bank’s vice president. Boschi’s perceived intervention, which she denies, has raised a storm of criticism from the opponents of her centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and its leader Matteo Renzi. The panel heard last week from the CEO of Italy’s biggest bank Unicredit, Federico Ghizzoni, that Boschi asked him about the possibility of a takeover but exerted no pressure on him. The commission is expected to issue its findings on January 27.

2017-12-28_1281700579