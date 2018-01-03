Jewel theft from show at Doge’s Palace in Venice (3)

Venice, January 3 – Several jewels from the Treasures of the Mughals and Maharajahs show at Venice’s Doge’s Palace were stolen from a case this morning, police said Wednesday. They are said to be worth several tens of thousands of euros. The exhibit, on show in the Sala dello Scrutinio, was due to close tonight. It brings together, for the first time in Italy, 270 Indian gems and jewels from the 16th to the twentieth centuries, belonging to the Al Thani collection. The Doge’s Palace, Palazzo Ducale, housed Venetian rulers for over a thousand years until Napoleon did away with the Serenissima Republic. Venice Police Chief Vito Gagliardi said experts from Rome had immediately been called. “It is indispensable to understand what didn’t work properly in the security systems,” he said. “The glass case was opened up as it if were a tin can while the alarm, if it worked at all, went off late,” Gagliardi told reporters. The jewelry that was taken is said not to have contained the major pieces in the show. Photos of the stolen items have already been sent to London, where their owners are, so that they can be identified and priced.

