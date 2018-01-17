Lario appeals to get Berlusconi alimony back (3)

Milan, January 17 – Veronica Lario on Wednesday appealed to get alimony from her ex-husband Silvio Berlusconi back after a Milan court scrubbed her 1.4 million euro a month cheque last year. The former first lady filed her appeal at the supreme Court of Cassation. She argued that it had been “profoundly unjust” to strip her of her alimony. A court ruled in November that Lario will have to pay back around 60 million euros to the ex-premier after a Milan court ruled she was not entitled to monthly alimony of 1.4 million euros a month. The ruling applies from March 2014 when the divorce was finalized. The Milan appeals court upheld a petition by Berlusconi for it to apply a recent ruling by the supreme court, which stated that the criteria for alimony should be self sufficiency and no longer the standard of living enjoyed during the marriage. Berlusconi’s lawyers said that, after a divorce settlement of 16 million euros, and ownership of jewellery and real-estate businesses, Lario was self-sufficient.

