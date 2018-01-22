Rome to remove race manifesto signatories from streets (2)

Rome, January 22 – Rome is to remove from its streets the names of people who signed the 1938 race manifesto, political sources said Monday. “We hope to rename the streets by the end of this year,” Mayor Virginia Raggi said. The Manifesto of Race, sometimes known as the Charter of Race or Racial Manifesto, was a manifesto published on 14 July 1938 which prepared the enactment, in October 1938, of the Racial Laws in Fascist Italy. The antisemitic laws stripped the Jews of Italian citizenship and governmental and professional positions. The manifesto demonstrated the influence Adolf Hitler had over Benito Mussolini after Italy had become allied with Nazi Germany. Among the 42 signers of the Manifesto of Race were medical doctors Sebastiano Visco and Nicola Fende, anthropologist Luciano Cipriani, zoologist Edoardo Zavattari and statistician Francesco Savorgnan.

