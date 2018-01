Rome, January 17 – A Rome brother and sister got five years Wednesday for hitting children in an unauthorised nursery school they ran in the Italian capital’s Pigneto district. Siblings Silvia and Eligio Scalas were found guilty by a preliminary hearings judge of maltreating 17 kids ranging in age from five months to three years. The school had no authorisation of any kind, the judge also found.

