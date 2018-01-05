Sicily govt has 5.9 bn deficit – Musumeci (4)

Palermo, January 5 – The Sicilian regional government has a deficit of 5.9 billion euros, Sicily Governor Nello Musumeci told a press conference Friday. It has debts of 8.35 billion euros, he said. Musumeci was publishing the results of a “truth operation” he had entrusted to a panel of experts. The governor went on to say that the hole in the region’s accounts had been produced by mismanagement over the last 20 years. He said it was time to renegotiate a series of accords with the Italian State.

