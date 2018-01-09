Spelacchio set for new life as topsy-turvy spell ends

Rome, January 9 – Rome’s mangy Christmas tree Spelacchio poses a riddle as to its new life after its stay in Rome’s central Piazza Venezia ends today. First derided as a threadbare disgrace resembling a toilet brush, Spelacchio gradually gathered defenders and ended its days as a ‘tree of desires’ on which selfie-snapping tourists posted their wishes. There are various ideas for what Spelacchio will become. Some say it should be moved somewhere else in Rome with its ‘wishing tree’ function preserved. Others think it should be handed over to an artists to make one or more installations to decorate the capital’s streets. Still others think it should be chopped up, either to be sold as souvenirs, or to be made into a little house where new mothers can feed their babies. Some sort of combination of these ideas has not been ruled out. Meanwhile Spelacchio got a last-minute reprieve Tuesday when workers taking down its decorations suddenly started putting them back up again, for no apparent reason.

2018-01-09_1091732553