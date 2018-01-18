Teacher who ‘raped’ girl says was in love with her (3)

Rome, January 18 – A Rome teacher arrested for sexual violence against a 15-year-old student told a judge Thursday “it’s all true, but I was in love with her”. Massimo De Angelis, 53, a teacher at the elite Liceo Massimo, said “nothing like this has ever happened to me in 25 years of teaching”. He said “it was a consensual relationship”. De Angelis went on to say: “I apologise to everyone, starting with the girl’s parents. “I betrayed myself, the students, my colleagues and the institute”. He said “I would do anything to be able to go back in time”, according to judicial sources. The man’s lawyer told the judge “he is depressed, he already attempted suicide because of this affair”. De Angelis allegedly had sex with the girl for two months. The girl, whose parents called police, admitted having sex with him in a room in the high school during private lessons, judicial sources said. De Angelis was speaking to a preliminary investigations judge who has to ratify his arrest.

