Woman who shaved daughter’s head over veil gets 8 mths (2)

Rome, December 29 – A Bangladshi-born woman who shaved her daughter’s head because she refused to wear the Muslim veil got eight months in jail, a suspended sentence, in Bologna on Thursday. The woman and her husband were acquitted of mistreating the girl because of a lack of evidence. The girl has been taken to a shelter for children after investigations showed the family’s hostility. The girl, 14, was taken away from her parents in Bologna at the end of March. The girl, who was born in Bangladesh but has been in Italy for years and is studying at a middle school in the Emilian capital, has been put into the care of the local social services along with her sisters. The girl’s teachers reported what happened to the Carabinieri police. The girl reportedly said she was irked by the veil which she habitually wore at home but was starting to take off outside. Her mother got wind of this and reportedly decided to punish her by shaving her head.

