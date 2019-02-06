English Edition

Embraco confirms 500 job losses in Turin area, Calenda irate

di  redazione  -  29 Gennaio 2018

Turin, January 29 – Whirlpool unit Embraco on Monday confirmed 497 job losses at its plant at Riva di Chieri near Turin, which currently has 530 workers, trade unions said – prompting Industry Minister Carlo Calenda to called the firm’s stance “irresponsible, unacceptable and contrary to the commitments assumed at the various meetings at the ministry”. He said he had “urgently reconvened the firm and said “I expect it to uphold the commitments it agreed”. Embraco, which makes compressors for fridges, said it was therefore effectively shutting down its Italy production with the closure of the plant. There are no plans to keep the plant open, despite industry ministry proposals, the unions said. The firm recently met labour ministry officials to assess the possibility of using government redundancy funds. The move comes three months after the company decided to cut production at Riva di Chieri, shifting it to other factories in the group.

2018-01-29_1291609698

