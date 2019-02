di - 29 Gennaio 2018

Rome, January 29 – The Italian soccer world on Monday failed to elect a new chief of the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) and a commissioner beckoned to replace Carlo Tavecchio. The failure came after amateur league candidate Cosimo Sibilia told his supporters to file blank ballots, meaning that his remaining rival, Soccer League candidate Gabriele Gravina, would not have the necessary 50% plus one of the vote to replace Tavecchio, who resigned after Italy failed to make the World Cup.