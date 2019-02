di - 30 Gennaio 2018

Milan, January 30 – Sevilla, under new coach Vincenzo Montella, have put in a bid for Marcelo Brozovic that could see the Croatia midfielder leave Inter Milan for the La Liga side, sources said Tuesday. Japan defender Yuto Nagatomo may also be heading out of Milan, for Galatasaray, the sources said. Both players have spent a lot of time on the Inter bench this season. photo: Brozovic vying with Udinese’s Seko Fofana